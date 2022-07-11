Keeping pets safe during heatwave

The RSPCA is urging pet owners and animal lovers to make plans and provisions now to protect pets during the upcoming spell of hot weather.

The urgent advice comes as The Met Office has issued an Amber Extreme Heat Warning, as temperatures look to build later this week for much of England and Wales.

Every summer the RSPCA receives hundreds of reports of animals suffering from heat exposure, including dogs left in hot cars, pets with heat burns on their paws from pavements, dehydrated wild animals after water supplies have dried up, grazing animals with no shade, and dogs over-exercised in the heat.

The charity is asking owners of all pets - from cats and dogs to small pets, horses and farm animals, to make provisions now, and is also calling on animal champions to help look out for wildlife in the hot weather too.

Every year, the RSPCA and other animal welfare groups issue a stark and serious warning to dog owners never to leave a dog in a hot car, and report it immediately if they see a dog in a hot car. This year, the coalition group is also highlighting the health risks of walking dogs during hotter weather, including sunstroke and overheating, as well as pets burning their pads on scorching pavements.

Esme Wheeler, RSPCA dog welfare specialist, said: “it is vital that pet owners start planning ahead now to make sure they do everything they can to keep pets safe during the summer. By familiarising themselves with the signs of heatstroke in pets, owners will be taking fantastic steps to keep their pets safe this week. With just a few simple tweaks to their routine and a bit of planning ahead, you really can make a huge difference to your pets comfort during the hot weather, and in some cases, you may well be saving their lives.”

She added that dog owners should be particularly aware of the dangers of walking their pets during high temperatures.

“While the majority of us would never leave our dogs in a car on a hot day, or even take our dogs for a really long walk in the heat, many people may still be putting their dogs at risk even on a short walk, or by taking them to places such as fields and beaches with little or no shade, but the truth is, walking dogs in hot weather can be a silent killer,” she said.

“We have long-campaigned about the risk of dogs dying in hot cars, but this year we are highlighting that dogs die on hot walks, too. The message remains very simple, never leave a dog in a hot car because ‘not long’ is too long, and when it comes to walks, ‘if in doubt, don’t go out’.”