Sundown Adventureland opens its new overnight accommodation with 30 new themed lodges

30 new lodges have officially opened to cater for small and large families seeking a fun-filled adventure at Sundown Adventureland, in Rampton.

Located next to the park with its own entrance, the village provides a themed holiday experience for guests, with a feature wall in every lodge designed to spark the imagination of children.

With flexible arrival options for the lodges available, including weekends and mid-week, guests can choose from single and double lodges, sleeping five and ten people.

Children's bedroom at Wild Acre Village, Sundown Adventureland.

Wild Acre Village features king-size beds for the adults and bunk beds for the kids, with interconnecting doors available for larger groups, offering the best of both worlds in closeness and privacy.

Debora Griffin, park director at Sundown Adventureland, said: “Sundown has been established and run by our family for over half a century and over those years, we’ve often had feedback from guests saying that they’d love to stay for longer and continue making special family memories - so opening new accommodation felt like a very natural step for us.”

Many of the cabins are equipped with private hot tubs, so the grown-ups can relax after a busy day chasing their children around the rides, playgrounds and grounds of the park.

Lollipoppet Castle

Each lodge is equipped with a high-quality kitchenette, and for guests seeking a break from cooking, breakfast is served 8am – 10am or dinner is 5pm – 10pm at the Bistro, offering a menu of family favourites, with delivery options to lodges also available.

To fuel guests during their activities, Crash Landings serves food throughout the day, with an on-site shop open from 8am, selling snacks, ice cream and other treats.

Debora added: “So much planning has gone into the lodges to ensure they’re comfortable for families and provides them with everything for a special stay, and we’re encouraging guests to also explore the local area and support the local economy.”

With flexible prices and arrival dates (weekends and mid-week) available through Hoseasons, guests staying at Wild Acre Village in 2022 will receive free park tickets, which are valid from 10am on the day of arrival, until the day of departure.

Sundown Adventureland

The 30-acre park, which is open all year round except two weeks in November and from Christmas Day until February half term, offers family fun adventure, as well as nostalgic memories for local residents.

The park’s attractions include rides such as Ostrich Safari, Rocky Mountain Railroad, Jolly Pirate Boat Ride, Robin Hood’s Merry Adventure, Olkie Yolkie and Giddy Piggies, as well as the Monkey Mayhem Driving School.

Children can also explore play areas Angry Birds Activity Park, Market Square, Shotgun City, Fort Apache, Rodeo Corral, Lollipoppet Castle, Captain Sandy’s Play Cove, Storybook Village and Monkey Mischief.

The park has food and drink facilities Crash Landings, Honey’s Pumpkin Patch Café and Rodeo Corral Café and provide refreshments which are either locally sourced or made on site

Living space at Wild Acre Village, Sundown Adventureland

To book, visit Hoseasons by clicking here.

Bathroom at Wild Acre Village, Sundown Adventureland