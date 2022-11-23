News you can trust since 1895

REVIEW: 'I had a trip 'down the rabbit hole' at Rufford Abbey this winter'

Rufford Abbey Country Park, on the outskirts of Ollerton, delivered a ‘spectacular’ experience – featuring an interactive light display and live actors, bringing wonderland to the Abbey gardens.

By Phoebe Cox
58 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 2:42pm

The ‘spectacular’ event – Spectacle of Light – has been running for several years at the park and receives raving reviews each time.

Now I know why.

The Spectacle of Light is a glorious night-time experience, focused on bringing historic locations to life in a unique and immersive manner.

Rufford Abbey gardens.

The car park was full of trees lit up by fairy lights, as an illuminated Abbey welcomed us with a glimpse of what was in store.

The theme of Rufford’s light display is Alice in Wonderland – with clocks, rabbits, and Queens lining the marked-out path through the historical grounds behind the Orangery.

It was like stepping onto a Hollywood film set or climbing into Lewis Carroll’s classic series.

There is even a caterpillar smoking a hookah pipe to top it off. The details are second to none, and the children at the event were beaming with smiles at the magical scenes.

A popular photo opportunity spot.
Adults were impressed too. I felt like a kid again. It was great.

It is also an Instagrammer’s dream, with plenty of photo opportunities along the route – including a tunnel of tea cups, cards and toadstools.

Along with the display, there were various catering facilities and craft stalls to browse in the courtyard.

We found Alice, in Wonderland.

Although I did not drink the ‘shrinking’ potion, I did enjoy pizza and mulled wine – which unfortunately had the opposite effect of shrinking, as I explored all that the catering stalls had to offer.

Stall holders were selling a variety of products ranging from Christmas decorations, light-up props, and handmade crafts.

I even treated myself to an early Christmas present, as I purchased a lovely mushroom mug from a Mansfield potter, Alie Rees – who was selling her whimsical ceramics.

It was certainly a fitting purchase, given the theme of the display.

The design and details were impressive.

You can find out more about the Spectacle of Light experiences at spectacleoflight.co.uk

