REVIEW: Dolly Parton hits amid covid chaos — as musical comes to Nottingham with creative calibre

I clocked off from the 9-5 to enjoy a delightful evening at Nottingham Theatre Royal on Thursday (July 11) night.

‘Here You Come Again’, is a musical comedy about a devoted Dolly Parton fan named Kevin.

Set during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, Kevin, played by Steven Webb, finds himself in a tough spot.

'Here You Come Again' production photo by Hugo Glendinning.

The ‘failing’ comic is on a break from his boyfriend, living in his parents’ attic in Halifax, and later gets fired from his job after the furlough scheme ends.

The play humorously but poignantly depicts Kevin's relatable struggles with depression, low self-esteem and loneliness.

In the solitude of the attic, his only company is a collection of Dolly Parton posters.

One day, he is visited by 'Dolly' herself, portrayed by co-writer of the musical, Tricia Paoluccio.

'Here You Come Again' musical poster outside the Nottingham Theatre Royal.

Kevin’s long-term idol assists him in getting back on his feet with a series of uplifting sing-a-longs.

Not only does Dolly sing away the blues, but her positive presence in Kevin’s attic serves as a beacon of hope, much like the Light of a Clear Blue Morning.

After several successful runs in the United States, the musical was adapted for a UK audience by Jonathan Harvey, a renowned British playwright known for his work on ‘Gimme, Gimme, Gimme’ and ‘Coronation Street’.

Packed with covid references and pop culture, this show is definitely one to seek out.

Tricia's portrayal of Dolly is exceptional, as the actress captures the global superstar’s iconic vocals, warm mannerisms, and flamboyant appearance with great authenticity.

Steven Webb also delivers an enthralling performance with his humour and engaging stage presence, showing that we all either know a Kevin or are one (in my case).

The musical is full of heart, humour, humanity, and, above all else, Dolly’s greatest hits. What's not to love?

Here You Come Again runs from July 9 to July 13 in Nottingham.

If you missed it here, not to worry – the musical will head to Sheffield in September (17-21) at the Lyceum Theatre.

Dates for its West End run are to be confirmed.