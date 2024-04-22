Political Opinion: Post-Debate - Ben Bradley's pledge for East Midlands Mayoral role
Ben Bradley's ties to the East Midlands, his lifelong residence and work in the region, and his impressive record of securing funding and instigating positive change, all combine to make him the perfect candidate to lead the first East Midlands combined authority.
Ben Bradley's lifelong dedication to the East Midlands is not just a sentiment, but a commitment to action. He pledges to harness up to £4 billion of investment to bolster businesses, attract more inward investment, and breathe new life into city centres. His focus on economic growth, infrastructure improvement, and collaboration with local stakeholders is a testament to his commitment to the welfare of East Midlands residents.
Over several years, Ben Bradley has spearheaded initiatives to secure millions worth of funding for the development of brownfield land. This is a clear recognition of the untapped potential of these sites to fuel economic growth and local revitalisation. This is shown through Ben's commitment to revitalise heritage projects, such as the Belper Mill in Derbyshire. As Mayor, Bradley is determined to intervene decisively to incentivise local planning systems and unlock the full potential of the East Midlands', thereby shaping a robust future for the region.
Furthermore, Bradley is committed to fostering a thriving ecosystem of local businesses, job creation, and training opportunities, particularly within emerging sectors such as Fusion Energy, where the East Midlands is a prominent European hub. Bradley's vision is to bolster the region's workforce and build upon its rich industrial heritage, inspiring optimism for a prosperous future across the East Midlands.
In alignment with his promise to prioritise the interests of East Midlands residents, Bradley unequivocally pledges never to raise council tax or introduce a ULEZ policy – unlike labour authorities. Instead, he advocates for collaborative partnerships with local stakeholders to develop a comprehensive long-term strategy that promotes economic growth, enhances infrastructure, and supports existing council initiatives and consultations, ensuring a secure and stable financial future.
The outcomes of this election are paramount for the long-term prosperity of the East Midlands. As Mayor, Ben Bradley is fully committed to championing the interests of our towns and rural communities, revitalising Derby, and Nottingham city centres, and creating a brighter future for all.