Political Opinion: Mick Barton's Nottinghamshire County Council column

In a few weeks you will see 164 banners being erected in 82 locations around the county. I want to be totally clear on the reasoning behind the banners and the plan for them moving forward.

Yes, initially there will be union banners in the aluminium frames being erected. The reason for this is that recently there has been a surge in flying the union flag around the county. This I wholeheartedly support, as I feel it brings communities together, promotes civic pride and unites the country.

The money that has been spent on the banners was found through savings and has not been taken out of any other pot or put any services at risk. On the contrary, I am hoping that this banner space can be sold in the future to businesses, which will proactively help the business community too.

As I have mentioned before, I am currently operating an efficiency review at County Hall, looking at every aspect of the council and how saving can be made. This will be completed by the end of the year, and we will save millions without any cuts to services. All I want to see is services improved.

Rufford Ford

The aluminium frames being erected will replace the old ones and will last for many years to come. They will hold a host of banners for all manner of occasions, for example, up and coming events such as, Remembrance Day, Nottinghamshire Day, along with promotion of all key aspects of the new Nottinghamshire Plan, one of which is promoting fostering in Nottinghamshire.

The investment of new banners to hopefully attract potential carers attention will be beneficial in keeping children in family homes rather than within the care system. This is only one of many key messages to be shared within the county.

The Rufford Ford is a much-loved landmark in the county, set next to Rufford Mill and the country park. The Ford had been shut some years ago due to dangerous driving, which was being filmed for social media videos.

Many local people would like to see the ford reopened again. It is my intention that we look at opening the ford with various traffic calming measures in place, for example, speed cushions, chicane type kerb extensions designed to slow traffic on approach, flood gates for when the water rises, along with a water depth gauge, electronic warning signs and CCTV.

This is a public highway and once we have alleviated the anti-social behaviour and resolved the safety aspects, I am sure we will have a positive resolution for opening the road in the new year.

You can have your say on this when the public consultation goes live in December.