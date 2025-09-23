Political Opinion: Jake Richards MP: Labour are backing parents, giving every child the best start

Jake Richards MP

Working parents in Rother Valley are used to making sacrifices for their families. But too often, those sacrifices mean mothers turning down promotions or delaying their careers simply because childcare costs are too high.

Parents who want to work find they just can’t afford to. That’s why I got into politics: to back mums and dads in Rother Valley who want to get on, and to give every child here the best start in life.

This month, I’m proud that the largest expansion of childcare in our country’s history has reached a major milestone - with families in Rother Valley now accessing 30 hours of government-funded childcare a week. That’s a promise made, and a promise delivered by this Labour government.

It wasn’t easy. When Labour took office, we inherited a pledge without a plan - too few places, too few staff, and very little time. But we rolled up our sleeves, worked with nurseries and childminders, and delivered.

And we’re going further. Over 4,000 new school-based nursery places have been created this month, with 300 more coming next year. I’m calling on local schools to join this transformation and help make high-quality, affordable early education a reality for every child.

This isn’t just about money, even though parents are saving up to £7,500 a year. It’s about choice. Choice for parents to go back to work or increase their hours. Choice for grandparents to spend more time enjoying life, not just providing childcare.

Through our Best Start in Life campaign, free breakfast clubs, and expanded free school meals, Labour is backing parents and unlocking opportunities for every child.

This is what real change looks like: help with family budgets today and brighter futures tomorrow.