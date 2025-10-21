Political opinion: Jake Richards MP - Celebrating the return of Maintenance Grants

Every young person deserves a clear and supported pathway into higher education, regardless of their family income or background. I am proud that the government is committed to restoring fairness and opportunity through the introduction of targeted, means-tested maintenance grants by the end of this Parliament.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson announced this landmark policy at this year’s party conference, confirming that the new system of grants will support tens of thousands of students studying at Levels 4 to 6 on priority courses. These include both academic degrees and higher technical qualifications, essential for building the skilled workforce our economy needs.

The reintroduction of maintenance grants will make a real difference to young people from working-class backgrounds, providing targeted financial assistance to help them meet the cost of living while studying.

The support will extend across programmes eligible under the Lifelong Learning Entitlement, such as Certificates of Higher Education, Diplomas of Higher Education (DipHEs), technical qualifications, and full university degrees.

Further details of the funding package and eligibility criteria will be confirmed in this Autumn’s Budget. However, the principle is clear, access to higher education should never depend on wealth. For too long, financial barriers have limited opportunity and forced many talented young people to abandon their ambitions.

This announcement will be particularly significant for young people in Rother Valley, where many face tough choices between continuing education or entering work due to financial pressures.

The previous Conservative government scrapped maintenance grants, pulling up the ladder for thousands of young people across our communities. That ends now. Labour is ambitious for every young person, ensuring they have the support, security, and confidence to pursue their goals, contribute to their communities, and build a brighter, fairer future for Britain.