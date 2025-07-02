Political Opinion: At a perilous moment for the Middle East, diplomacy must prevail

With events in the Middle East fast-moving and unpredictable, it's tempting to see the UK’s role as a peacemaker becoming outdated or peripheral. In fact, this role is more important than ever.

A weary ceasefire has now been agreed between Iran and Israel after last week’s Israeli and US strikes severely damaging Iran’s nuclear facilities.

While the UK did not participate in these strikes, our Government has long-standing concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme and for many years worked towards a diplomatic solution to this issue.

Indeed, what the last Labour Prime Minister warned of in 2009 remains true now: a nuclear-armed Iran poses a grave threat to the global community. This cannot be allowed to happen.

Jake Richards MP

After weeks of strikes, now is the time to return to diplomacy. Escalating violence is no friend to either Iran or Israel. Instead, it is the enemy of long-term global security, democracy and prosperity.

The Government is calling upon Iran to engage in negotiations leading to an agreement that addresses all concerns associated with its nuclear program. We are continuing our joint diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions and ensure the conflict does not intensify or spread further.

The safety of British nationals in the region continues to be of critical importance. We are working to provide flights to take British nationals and their dependents out of Israel and back to the UK.

The UK is also continuing to push for an end to other conflicts in the Middle East.

From day one of the Labour Government, it has been a top priority for the Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary to address the devastating situation in Gaza and bring an end to this conflict. After 20 months of appalling bloodshed and countless lives lost a ceasefire is too long overdue.

The Labour Government has been clear: the Israeli Government must lift aid restrictions and Hamas must release all the hostages. We need an immediate ceasefire.

We are living through a uniquely dangerous moment for the global community in my lifetime. Multiple conflicts threaten to spiral further into uncontrollable violence.

Only diplomacy – and cool heads – will bring long-term security. These are the priorities for Labour and the UK Government.