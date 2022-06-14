Plans are well under way for this year's North Notts Food Festival in Worksop

The event will be a celebration of food and drink, with free cookery demonstrations, an outdoor bar, a variety of street entertainment, an artisan street food market, where you can find mouthwatering local produce to eat on the day, or take home.

There will also be plenty for the little ones to enjoy, with free children’s craft activities, and even a baking competition,

‘Great North Notts Baker’ which is open to adults and children, and themed ‘Brilliantly British’ in recognition of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Last year's event

The entries will be displayed, and judged on the day and will need to be there before 11am.