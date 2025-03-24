This spectacular sunrise above Eastwood was taken by From A Different Perspective Photography.placeholder image
Photos: Super nature snaps from readers show the best spring has to offer

By Steve Eyley
Published 24th Mar 2025, 00:00 BST
Check out this latest round-up of the new batch of nature snaps that have been sent in to us by our readers.

If you would like to feature on this page, please feel free to send in your photos to us, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].

1. Delightful dipper

Andy Gregory was in the right place at the right time to spot this dipper collecting moss to use in nest building. Photo: Andy Gregory

2. NJR_2747a.jpg

This stone chat is shown looking absolutely magnificent in the latest photo taken and sent in by Nick Rhodes. Photo: NICK RHODES

3. Watch the skies

The sky above the area is shown before a full moon in this eye-catching offering from Reihan Trandafir. Photo: Submitted

4. Charming chaffinch

This charming chaffinch shot was taken and sent in by Eastwood's David Hodgkinson. Photo: Submitted

