OPINION: Nottinghamshire County Council leader Mick Barton's column

All our councillors are now fully trained and have started their roles within the authority.

We have a vast area of experience and expertise within the group, and I feel this will stand us in good stead to efficiently and proactively run the council. There are many new councillors within Reform. I feel this is helpful to enable us to harness their knowledge and experience and bring in new ways of working to the council. My cabinet have been hard at work in their respective portfolios, which I will be telling you about within this column in future months. The Chairman Jan Goold and Vice-Chairman Christopher Adegoke are attending many charity events and services within the county and are looking forward to their year in office. If you have an event, you would like them to attend, please contact [email protected].

Highways Review

The highways is one of the first reviews I have launched as Leader of NCC. I have been a district councillor for many years, and, within this time, highways have largely been discussed with residents, particularly the condition of roads. I, like them, felt a review of this service was well overdue. A longstanding lack of investment into planned preventative works, has been shown clearly through poor repairs and the never-ending potholes. This is something I will put right in Reform’s tenure at the council.

Nottinghamshire County Council leader, Councillor Mick Barton.

Transport and Digital Connectivity Committee

I have recently taken up the position of Portfolio Holder for Transport and Digital Connectivity at the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA). My role on the committee will be good for the county as it will attract investment and put us in a good position for influencing public transport policy and strategy, in co-ordination with the Local Transport Plan and regional priorities. This will also enhance our partnerships with other stakeholders, as well as providing a voice for Nottinghamshire. I want to make Nottinghamshire’s transport more connected and more affordable, improving the links with as many communities as possible.

LGA Deputy Group Leader of Reform UK Group

I was privileged to accept the role of the LGA Deputy Group Leader of the Reform UK group. I am looking forward to being a leading member and being able oversee the delivery of the priorities in the LGA’s business plan. A few weeks ago, I attended the annual conference in Liverpool, which has given me further knowledge of what the LGA has to offer our council and communities.