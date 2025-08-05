OPINION: Nottinghamshire County Council Coun James Gamble column

Firstly, I would like to say how delighted and honoured I am to be given the opportunity to champion the work of the Greenwood Community Forest Initiative in Nottinghamshire.

As someone who is passionate about conservation with a Postgraduate degree in Biodiversity, I am thrilled to be working with the team to help it build on the fantastic work it has achieved in recent years to deliver and manage woodland creation schemes across the county.

Greenwood, which is hosted and supported by our conservation team, has been a huge success story since 2020, planting more than 757,000 trees on 570 hectares through the Defra-funded Trees for Climate programme.

Working with our partners, it has also unlocked opportunities to purchase three sites totalling 106 hectares with Trees for Climate funding – Monarch Wood at Brinsley, Thorney Abbey Farm, near Southwell, and Debdale Hill Wood at Little Carlton.

Councillor James Gamble.

Planting new trees is an act that brings a wide range of benefits, such as environmental, social and even economic.

Tree planting and maintenance support green jobs in conversation, while also providing habitat for countless species such as birds, insects, mammals and fungi – therefore creating vibrant ecosystems.

Greenwood’s vital work is also good for our mental wellbeing, with green spaces and forests offering places to hike, picnic, relax, and connect with nature – ultimately boosting our quality of life and giving residents an improved experience.

Nottinghamshire is a county rich in natural habitats and our very own world-famous Sherwood Forest is in the heart of my division, so I know how much this – as well as our parks, nature reserves and green spaces – means to you.

Tree planting at Thorney Abbey Farm, near Southwell.

I love nothing more than walking through our wooded areas and enjoying the benefits they bring and, over the coming years, I’m sure the legacy of Greenwood’s excellent work will be there for all to see.

However, the work does not stop here.

Programmes like this play a crucial role in helping us to improve our communities and ultimately make Nottinghamshire a better place to live, as well as creating jobs and boosting community engagement.

Therefore, I am delighted that funding from Defra has been secured for this financial year, with positive indications of a further three years funding, to plant thousands of more trees across our wonderful county.

Over the coming weeks, months and years, I cannot wait to share with you the progress the Greenwood Community Forest initiative continues to make as we work tirelessly to make a difference to your lives and those of generations to come.