OPINION: Mick Barton's Nottinghamshire County Council column

The recent LGR survey in Nottinghamshire has been held up as a barometer of how the public feel about the impending local government reorganisation.

I do not feel that this is the case. Our requests to review the survey were denied, which I found disappointing that only 34 residents were selected for the focus groups to represent an entire county.

I do not feel that this representative sample of the people of Nottinghamshire. Despite being well advertised we only received 11, 483 responses. A minuscule one per cent of the population. Nine hundred responses came directly from council employees and councillors, only 200 received from local business owners. The under 45’s made up 21 per cent of responses, with no responses from ethnic communities. I am afraid this is not a reflection of Nottinghamshire’s opinion, it is misrepresentation.

In my opinion the public have been scared that services will be cut, believing that leisure centres, libraries will be closing. That adult care would collapse overnight, forcing merges with Nottingham city, causing fearmongering. Where is the informed debate here?

Councillor Mick Barton Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council

Let’s not forget, remaining as we are is not an option. The Labour government has made that clear. If we do not act, the decision will be imposed on us. Reform UK believes in choice… fair informed choice.

This is why we are working with PWC and experienced council officers to design two new fit for purpose councils that will deliver value for money, a stronger local voice.

Reform will not allow a flawed, rushed and biased process to dictate the future of our communities. I will fight for a fair, transparent and evidence-led solution – one that puts residents first, not for political convenience. Nottinghamshire deserves better and I intend to deliver better for you.

Moving on positively, Notts Reform councillors are willing to engage with you if you have questions for clarification or even require further information on LGR and what it means to you. I am looking to come out into the community and speak directly with any of you who want more information, Or if it is easier for you to chat with me my e mail please send your query about LGR to [email protected] .

I do want to share with you a few updates on the work we have started. I initiated a highways review back in May, which will be complete later this month, I will hopefully be taking this through the cabinet and council process in November.

I am looking to introduce a right first-time approach, especially when it comes to fixing potholes and smaller repairs to roads, to save money in the long run. You have probably already noticed there is a massive improvement in the larger repairs we are doing to roads and the full resurfacing programs we have planned for the near future, next year and the following year will set us on the right path for years to come.

This was one of the main priorities that the residents gave us, we have not let you down and we will continue to deliver on our pledges. Reform councillors have reported over six thousand potholes repaired, along with ten miles of roads, so far. I will keep you updated in my columns.