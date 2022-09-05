Nottinghamshire countryside inspires author to write a book about a shy duck called Colin
Walks near Mansfield have inspired a Nottinghamshire man to pen a tale of adventure, courage and friendship for children – starring a duck.
Author John McClelland said The Ducks of Warmbrook Pond was inspired by peaceful walks near rivers and lakes in north Nottinghamshire, especially Vicar Water in Clipstone, as well as the River Maun, Rufford Country Park and Langold Lakes – with many descriptions in the children’s book based on the countryside around these places..
John, who has always enjoyed writing poems and short stories, came up with the idea of writing a children's story some time ago – and has finally written it.
John, who recently moved to Shireoaks near Worksop, to be closer to his family after his retirement, said: “I would like to say that if anyone has a strong feeling that they should do something, then pursue that dream and achieve it, at any age. It is never too late.
“I hope my book will inspire others to use their imagination and write their own stories.”
“I tried to think like a child would think when writing about Colin Duck; children enjoy seeing ducks and feeding them.
“We can imagine the ducks we come across calmly floating on the pond, may have lots of adventures of their own when we are not there to see them – I have written about one of the ducks and the adventures he has.
Read More
John’s previous publications include a collection of poetry, which he shared regularly on BBC Radio Nottingham.
The books can be purchased from the Arrow Farm Shop, Steetly Lane, Worksop, S80 3DZ, or by contacting the author at [email protected]