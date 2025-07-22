MP Column: Lifting the aspirations of our young people

The Bassetlaw Summer School, established by John Mann, was genuinely life-changing for many young people across Bassetlaw. This week, I’m relaunching the Summer School for a new generation of secondary school students.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When I was first elected as the MP for Bassetlaw, one of my priorities was to raise the aspirations of our young people. Too often, those growing up in areas like ours are locked out from the kinds of opportunities available to young people in London and the big cities. That is not due to a lack of talent or ambition, but a lack of access. The Summer School aims to help bridge that divide.

All secondary schools in Bassetlaw were invited to take part in my Summer School, and I’m delighted that over 30 students have signed up to attend this year. I’ve been determined to ensure the Summer School caters for young people from families who might not usually have access to these kinds of opportunities. Breaking down barriers is what this Summer School is all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Summer School kicked off last week with a tour of DHL in Worksop, giving students a behind-the-scenes look at one of our area's largest employers. This week, students took part in an engaging session from the BBC, featuring a Q&A with Politics Live correspondent Vicky Young. This was followed by a panel discussion with BBC representatives, who spoke about career opportunities for students.

Bassetlaw Summer School students

One of the highlights so far has been a mock Select Committee hearing, where students acted as MPs questioning a panel of expert witnesses. These included Energy Minister Michael Shanks MP, Ben Bradley representing the STEP fusion project, and Ann-Marie Wilkinson from the oil and gas sector. The students asked thoughtful and probing questions, many of which would not have been out of place in a real parliamentary session.

Students will travel to London to meet with the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and take a guided tour of the Palace of Westminster. I’ve always believed that Parliament is the ‘People’s Palace’. It belongs to all of us, and everyone deserves the chance to see it up close. That’s why I regularly organise coach trips for Bassetlaw residents to visit Parliament. If you’re interested in joining one of these trips, please do to contact my office.

I have lost count of the number of times people have told me, later in life, how John’s Summer School lifted their aspirations and gave them the confidence to aim higher. I am hopeful my Summer School will have the same impact on the next generation.