Memoria hosts Christmas ‘Light a Candle for a Loved One’ services across the UK in support of Alzheimer’s Research UK
Crematorium operator Memoria is celebrating the launch of a new charity partnership with a series of memorial services – including one in Barnby Moor.
Visitors are invited to come together to remember those they have lost, sing Christmas carols, reflect as candles are lit in memory of loved ones, and hang messages of hope on Christmas trees during the services.
Memoria’s Barnby Moor sioe will hold its Light a Candle event on December 12, at 6.30pm.
Founded in 2003, Memoria has become one of the UK’s leading crematorium operators, with 13 memorial parks and crematoriums.
Now, to kick-start its partnership with Alzheimer’s Research UK, Memoria has donated more than £100,000 towards dementia research.
Developments such as recent positive results for experimental Alzheimer’s drug Lecanemab show support for dementia research plays a vital role in keeping research moving forward towards a cure.
Scott Mitchell, Alzheimer’s Research UK ambassador and husband of the late Barbara Windsor, said: “Christmas is a wonderful time of year but for those who are grieving, it can be a very difficult time. I want to thank Memoria for bringing local people together who have lost a loved one in the last 12 months.
"Barbara loved Christmas, so it will be an honour to light a candle in her memory.”
Jamieson Hodgson, Memoria deputy group chief executive officer, said: “We are delighted to have their support in holding our Light a Candle for a Loved One events which are important to each local community in giving bereaved families another chance to remember their family and friends that they have recently lost.”
To attend or view the services online for free, see memoria.org.uk/light-a-candle-for-a-loved-one-with-memoria-alzheimers-research-uk