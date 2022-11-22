UK telecommunication infrastructure provider Digital Infrastructure has starteed installing its future-proofed network, in the latest phase of a £100 million private investment to upgrade customers’ worlds.

Digital Infrastructure and BeFibre plan to deliver fibre-to-the-premises connectivity for more than 7,000 properties – with a phased roll-out scheduled, the first homes can expect to be connected by spring 2023.

The company aims to reach a total of 80 locations and a million premises by 2027, but Clowne has always featured early on the road-map.

A major infrastructure project to build a faster broadband service in Clowne, has now begun.

Louise Elliott, chief customer and operations officer for BeFibre and Digital Infrastructure said: “As a country, there’s a lot of work to be done in the UK, to provide communities with the internet connectivity they truly need.

"That’s why we’re working hard – and at pace – to deliver a future-proofed broadband network in areas that have been under served, to date.

“We’re working quickly, utilising existing ducts so we don’t have to dig up the area’s roads. This is less disruptive, allows us to connect homes faster, and it’s better for the environment too.

"If you see us in the area, come and talk to us, we want to speak to as many residents as possible to understand what makes Clowne tick.”

