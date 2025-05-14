Love your boobs! Get them checked!

A few months ago, a local GP tipped me off that the numbers of women going for mammograms at Bassetlaw Hospital has slipped significantly since Covid.

We all know someone, a friend, a family member who has gone through the crisis of discovering a lump and then going through a treatment process. Personally, I lost my grandmother to breast cancer, she discovered a lump and was too embarrassed to go to her GP.

I spoke to the hospital to see if the GPs hunch was a reality and to the surprise of everyone the data showed that over the period of year the number of women cancelling or failing to turn up for a breast check at the hospital has dipped from an average of 78% women attending per month to less than 50% of women attending for a mammogram. This is frightening. How many women are missing such a vital check?

Every woman aged between 50 and 71 should be invited for three yearly breast screening. If you haven’t been for sometime or missed your last appointment please call the Princess Diana Mammography Unit on 01909 502192 x2192. If you are aged over 71 and have not had a check in the past three years please phone this number and make an appointment.

Jo White MP

The check, whilst uncomfortable, takes minutes and it saves lives. The nurses are caring, considerate and experienced at working with women of all shapes and sizes.

Husbands, sons, daughters, sisters and brothers and friends, please check in with your loved ones and get them to make an appointment if needed.

I am joining with women across Bassetlaw to raise awareness of this vital service that saves lives. My biggest regret is that I lost my nan before her time and no family wants to say farewell to a loved one for something that in today’s world can be treated and prevented. If other women wish to join me in this very important campaign please contact me on [email protected]

On 29th June, I will be joining the Race for Life in Clumber Park to raise breast awareness and funds for breast cancer treatment. If you would like to sponsor me please click on this link: fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/jos-race-for-life-3274688822

Love your boobs! Get them checked!