A Mad Tea Party was based on Alice In Wonderland.

I was blown away with everyone in the show, from the tiny dancers to the tap acro, jazz, street, the characters and the outstanding voice of Alice.

The show was amazing and Laura needs a mention, whose dreams are coming true with her own studio and spectacular show.

A letter of praise from a reader for a recent show

Sarah Holmes (proud nanny)

By email

