I was in the middle lane when I saw the sign for my turn-off a mile away. So I looked around and the motorway was very busy and I was boxed in.

There was not much room in front or behind me and I noticed a car beside me level with my rear door, so I indicated that I wanted to pull over.

I was expecting this car on my inside to either slow down or accelerate to create a gap to let me in but no, this car just trundled along, seemingly oblivious to what I was trying to do.

So I accelerated to to get ahead to give me a chance to pull over but this car matched my speed.

By this time I was running out of time for my turn-off and I was thinking it must be some young idiot having a bit of fun on my behalf by trying to make me miss my turn-off. So I slowed down again – but so did this car.

It was really getting dangerous now, so I slowed right down to about 35mph so this maniac had no option but to pass me.

Then I saw it’s a young woman, waving her arms frantically at me as though it was all my fault, when it should have been a case of common sense.

I have seen situations like this hundreds of times and you either slow down and let them in or accelerate and and let them pull in behind you.

This was a very scary experience and could have ended up very differently.

You can see how accidents happen on motorways and I’m afraid this young lady won’t be driving very long unless she learns from this.

The best piece of advice I ever got was from my driving instructor 54 years ago was.

It doesn’t matter how good a driver you are, you have to have eyes in the back of your head because there are that many idiots on the road.

Ted Fowler

By email

