Letter: Would-be MP gives no concrete proposals for how he would sort out Dinnington

London barrister Richards, parachuted into Rother Valley by Keir Starmer, appears to be completely ignorant of the failure of Labour politicians in running down Dinnington.

Between 1997 and 2010, at least one butcher's shop, a supermarket and two small garages closed down, plus several other small businesses. This list is not exhaustive and the ground surface of what used to be a busy outdoor market deteriorated to the mess it is today. What did Sir Kevin Barron do for Dinnington?

What Richards failed to say is what concrete proposals he has to revive Dinnington town centre and how any improvements will be paid for?

A letter this week about Jake Richards's recent column on improvements to Dinnington town centre. (Photo credit: Google Maps).

He should bear in mind the diktat from Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves about Labour candidates making uncosted promises that cannot be met.

Colin Tawn

South Yorkshire

