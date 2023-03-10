I used to dread the bits of paper that came home the night before telling us what the school was collecting for, or what day they were celebrating.

The one I hated most was World Book Day. Kids should be reading – highlighting that is great – but parents shouldn’t have their pocket tapped up for it every year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We are all struggling. Schools should realise parents don’t need extra pressure put on them by their kids.

A letter this week about the financial struggles that World Book Day can bring.

Jayne Grayson

South Yorkshire

Advertisement

Advertisement

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.