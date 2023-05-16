​The same glove presented to George VI by the 9th Duke of Newcastle (Clumber Park) bearing the family arms of The Dukes of Newcastle was worn at the Coronation on Saturday by King Charles.

The single glove goes on the monarch’s right hand while they hold the sovereign’s sceptre with cross during the crowning. It is made of white leather, the cuff is embroidered with gilt metal thread wire and spangles forming the national emblems, and the back of the hand has a ducal coronet and coat of arms: 1838–1937 The Dukes of Newcastle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On application earlier this year, Lady Patricia Pelham Clinton Hope, the daughter of the 9th Duke, was refused the honour as the family no longer held the title of The Manor of Worksop. The honour was granted to Lord Singh of Wimbledon.

The single white glove worn by King Charles at The Coronation was also presented to George VI by the 9th Duke of Newcastle (Clumber Park), a reader says.

How very sad for the people of Worksop and the living descendants of The Dukes of Newcastle that this wonderful piece of their history has slipped away.

Bobby Johnson

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Friends of The Milton Mausoleum

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.