Letter: Words from the Prime Minister ring hollow

And the biggest architect of that break-up is – in spite of his fine words – Boris Johnson.

Saying that one believes in the Union has to be backed up by action: the refusal by Johnson – is this even fear? – to meet amicably with leaders of the three other administrations demonstrates the complete disconnect between what he says, and what he does.

Johnson’s snub at Nicola Sturgeon by not meeting her when he recently went to Scotland – her administration and country – is just the latest indication of the contempt with which he holds those who think differently from himself.

A reader fears that Boris Johnson and Brexit will be to blame for the break-up of the Union.

St Matthew, quoting Jesus himself, got it right: ’You will know them by their fruits.’

Your fine words, Mr Johnson, are not managing to butter my parsnips!

Damian Duggan

By email

