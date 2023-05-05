News you can trust since 1895
Letter: What a load of rubbish they put on TV nowadays

There’s another silly programme on Freeview – Naked, Alone and Racing to Get Home. How can they get away with this? If we did the same thing, we would be reported and arrested.

By Brenda Wilkinson
Published 5th May 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read

What a lot of rubbish on television that we pay the licence for.

Brenda Wilkinson

By email

A reader asks how producers can get away with some of the things they currently put on the TV.A reader asks how producers can get away with some of the things they currently put on the TV.
