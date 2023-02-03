It’s not been clear what these might mean in practice, but perhaps we’ve been given some clues thanks to the now ex-chairman of the Conservative Party and MP, Nadhim Zahawi.

His family had to flee from Iraq when he was nine. I heard him talk movingly about how much he owes Britain. As a minister he has given the impression of competence in the past.

We have heard from former Prime Minister Truss that she felt that by reducing taxes for the well-off (and only them) the whole country would benefit. Conservative MPs and newspapers supported this view. Through Mr Zahawi’s ineptitude when it comes to tax matters, we have had it confirmed that it is already easy for wealthy people to escape a lot of their tax obligations, by transferring their assets abroad. Is this what is meant by ‘Global Britain’? It certainly does not help this country. Why should we allow this?

Can it be that it is only by avoiding paying nurses and such properly, over many years, that we can afford to have such policies?

John Morrissey

By email

