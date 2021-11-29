Letter: Well done St Anne’s School for concert performance

An excellent turn out, but how disappointing to see there was no representation from the church when the pupils of St Anne’s CofE School gave a truly wonderful 15 minutes singing a number of Christmas carols.

They must have spent hours of their own time practicing, to ensure the people of Worksop were able to think about the meaning of Christmas.

Thank you so much to the teacher of St Anne’s, who ensured the children were able to produce such a wonderful performance.

A reader is disappointed that no one from the church represented St Anne's CofE Primary School when they sang at the Christmas lights switch-on.

John Rider

Worksop

