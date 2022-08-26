By the time my husband and I arrived at the property, the contaminated water was already three feet high.

Significantly, my mother is infirm and walks with a stroller. If she had lost her footing attempting to get to the door, I dread to think what would have happened.

No emergency services attended although called – presumably they were inundated?

A letter of praise to two youngsters for their help during the recent floods.

The purpose of my letter is to thank the community in which my mother lives, Godfreys Court.

I am eternally grateful to all of the residents who contributed in various ways to assist in her safe rescue.

However, I would particularly like to mention two absolutely amazing youngsters, Jack and Rio.

They played an integral role in the physical rescue, guiding and gently navigating my mother to a place of safety under extremely difficult circumstances, showing the utmost respect at all times.

These youngsters demonstrated such extraordinary determination to assist not just my mother that night, but a distressed and abandoned community.

A huge well done to Jack, Rio and all.

Mary O’Sullivan

By email

