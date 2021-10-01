Letter: We'll be living in a police state if we're not careful

A crisis like the Covid pandemic really brings out the authoritarian streak in some people.

Time and again he refers to ‘they’ without specifying who ‘they’ are. He then says ‘to hell with human, civil rights’: fine if you want to create a police state.

He targets students with their ‘illegal parties’, well, if they are really illegal then they shouldn’t be happening at any time.

He wants to force people to wear face masks, use hand sanitiser, have the vaccine and introduce Covid passports.

I would encourage everyone who is eligible to have the vaccine and the booster if you qualify and to act responsibly and show consideration for others. This is how we deal with Covid and stay a free society, rather than sliding towards dictatorship.

Showing your papers to go to a concert, nightclub or sports event is an attack on our civil liberties we may never reverse. I truly sympathise with anyone who has lost a loved one to Covid but there comes a time when we must accept it is here to stay and stop living in a constant state of fear.

Regarding Dave M’s point about job vacancies, yes British people should be encouraged to fill the current vacancies. How about a properly funded national framework of adult training to fill the skills gap?

Also, why should someone working full-time have to have their wages subsidised by the taxpayer because they are being paid bargain basement wages when system was never intended for this.

Why not raise the Living Wage to £12 an hour so many more working people can pay their way without state subsidy and let the benefits system do what it was intended for.

Steven Ward

By email

