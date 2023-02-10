Now we have scanners and often diagnostic machines costing thousands of pounds and thousands to run. Drugs also in the thousands. None of this was around at the beginning of the NHS.

People are living many years longer thanks to health care.

We now have people attending A&E and calling ambulances for unnecessary reasons. This should be stopped.

A reader feels we don't cope as well today when it comes to our health.

Years ago, when flu was around, people went to the chemist for the remedies, then went to bed for a couple of days, not to hospital.

So many changes to the NHS during that time, but all very expensive.

Maureen Nugent Burrows

South Yorkshire

