A reader isn't surprised about the redundancies at YWP.

However, I am not really surprised and one of the main reasons for this situation was not mentioned

It used to be a lovely, welcoming and friendly venue and my husband and I supported it from the beginning holding annual passes.

We spent many a happy hour wandering round and regularly brought our grandchildren who absolutely loved the experience.

Everything changed with the expansion and the new entrance.

We can no longer visit as it is not suitable for disabled visitors or for those with pushchairs.

It is a long walk to the main animal enclosures and very difficult to see the animals en route. Previously the disabled car park was right by the main entrance and the children had instant gratification by seeing animals straightaway, for example the meerkats.

We tried to take up the disability issue with the management but basically they did not want to know.

Unfortunately the main driver now seems to be making money with more of a theme park feel rather than a wildlife park; what on earth are the dinosaurs all about?

No wonder they are losing money.

They have lost our custom and many like us who would bring grandchildren and buy food, toys etc but feel we are no longer welcome.

Such a shame – what a wasted opportunity.

Alison Smith

Doncaster

