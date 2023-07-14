If ticket offices are closed, it will be devastating for disabled people, the elderly, people with learning difficulties, and many more people who rely on being able to speak to someone at a station in order to be able to get around.

Losing staff at stations is crucial for access to information, to waiting rooms, to facilities – and has a big impact on safety.

Despite the massive implications for passengers, the rail companies and the Government are currently ploughing ahead with this.

I support the rail strikes, and I believe that ticket offices and station staffing need to be protected.

I encourage everyone to respond to the consultations and I hope that the Government will see sense.

Graham Eden

Notts

