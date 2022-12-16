I care about ticket offices because my uncle will not be able to travel, he has limited sight and cannot use machines. He's also technophobic and would not be able to use the machines. The loss of staff and ticket officers would mean he would become stuck at home and not travelling.

If ticket offices are closed, it will be devastating for disabled people, the elderly, people with learning difficulties, and many more people who rely on being able to speak to someone at a station in order to be able to get around.

Losing staff at stations is crucial for access to information, to waiting rooms, to facilities – and has a big impact on safety.

This reader is in support of the rail strikes.

Despite the massive implications for passengers, the Government says that it will not consult.

I support the rail strikes, and I believe that ticket offices and station staffing need to be protected.

I hope that the Government will see sense.

Mark Smithson

