Letter: We must get on with living

It is not correct to say ‘to hell with human rights’ also it’s not his right to say we should all have the vaccine to protect the rest of you.

I presume, Dave, you know it can still be passed on from vaccinated people from which you or anyone else can catch it. The vaccine is to help protect you from having a worse time, if caught. Our minds are made up and have been for a long time. We will not be having it.

Now is the time for all of us to first get on with our lives. All is not lost Dave, we fully agree masks and sanitisers should be used in shops, supermarkets and transport – the rest is up to ourselves to wear if we find the need.

A reader replies to a letter published last week about stricter rules and Covid.

Brenda Wilkinson

By email

