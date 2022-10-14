Letter: We have a Government ruling us purely through kneejerk reactions

As a result of the law of supply and demand, energy prices have rocketed.

Lack of supply is the cause of the high energy cost. So, what is the Government doing about it?

It has written a blank cheque to absorb the extra cost of energy for the entire population.

A reader voices their concern about our new Government.

This won’t increase the supply, but will increase the demand over what it would have been if the price had been allowed to find its own level.

At the same time, the Government initially opted to reduce the taxes for the rich before performing a u-turn.

What studies have shown is that increasing inequality makes everyone less happy including the rich.

They are now saying that to balance the books they might need to reduce social services.

I am not a Conservative but I think I understand their philosophy, which is that we need to encourage capitalism in order to increase exports so that we can afford imports. They also believe that the market knows best.

However, most capitalists agree that the capitalist incentive does not work when there are monopolies, as has been the case with much of what has already been privatised.

So can anyone tell me, how does risking a shutdown of the economy, because of running out of energy, and creating poverty that could be bad enough to have riots on the streets, square with traditional Conservativism and enable economic growth?

What should have happened is that spending on social services should have been dramatically increased and energy costs should have been left to find their own level.

People could then choose to spend their money on food, warm clothing, house insulation, energy or whatever.

I don’t think that we now even have a Conservative government; we have a government of knee-jerk crisis management lumbering around in a fog of its own making.

Chris Carter

South Yorkshire

