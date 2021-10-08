Letter: Volunteers are not valued enough by those in charge

As a volunteer at one of the shops, I have seen a number of ups and downs and about-faces by senior management carried out over the past couple of years.

The latest, which is the immediate closure of all the hospice’s retail operations, came as a surprise to staff and volunteers alike.

One colleague was preparing donations for resale only a few hours before closure, completely ignorant of what was going to happen.

A charity shop volunteer feels undervalued by those at the top.

Sadly, we all found out through social media rather than from the hospice, which suggests to me that volunteers are much less valued than the hospice likes to claim.

It is interesting that market conditions were cited as the reason for closure.

The shop I was in remained very busy, beating sales targets weekly.

Ironically, a charity shop a few doors down is in the process of refurbishment, which would suggest their management has a different view of opportunities moving forward..

Volunteers are the lifeblood of most charitable institutions. I believe Bluebell Wood has done its reputation no good by behaving in this manner.

Derek Bell

South Yorkshire

