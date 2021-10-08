Letter: UK’s debt isn’t going to be a short-term issue

These cuts risk a debt crisis as 11 million people have built up £25bn in arrears and debt since March 2020.

In Rother Valley alone, 7,435 people who receive Universal Credit will be affected, including 2,971 people in work but on wages or salary schemes so low that even they are well below the poverty line.

Problem debt disproportionately affects the most vulnerable in our society, and is higher among low-income households, eg women, single parents, communities of colour, disabled people, carers and renters.

"This debt crisis threatens to weigh down our community for years to come", claims one reader.

This debt crisis, already critical before 2020 but now exacerbated by the additional burden of the Covid crisis, threatens to weigh down our community for years to come, worsening inequalities and making a genuine economic recovery impossible.

As well as stopping the proposed £20 cut to Universal Credit, the Government seriously needs to tackle the whole problem of debt in the UK – this means introducing grants and making it easier for those in problem debt to write it down in a fair and manageable way.

Charles David Foulstone

Worksop

