Letter: Treatment for workers left a lot to be desired

I believe it is about time the colleagues there took a stand against the management of Wincanton.

I will give an example: the summer of 2016 was very hot. There is a section of the warehouse called the mini load, and on the top floor it is like working in a greenhouse.

The message came down that colleagues had to work with their fleece on.

A reader is angry with how staff are being treated in the workplace.

It was unbelievable and I feel the union representatives would not do anything for their union members to make it bearable for the colleagues to work on that floor.

I would say health and safety had been thrown through the window, it was dreadful.

I honestly don't know who the representatives are today but it does sound as if they are honest to their members and I wish all the colleagues that are taking action the very best.

Michael Entwistle

Former member of staff

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.