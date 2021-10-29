Letter: Totally in awe of Aurora

Although not yet fully opened, the promise of great things is already there.

Everything is pristine and sparkling, offering a warm and friendly welcome.

Once the museum opens, one could easily spend a happy morning browsing local history followed by a delicious lunch in the tea room.

A reader writes in with nothing but praise for the newly refurbished Aurora Well Being Centre on Memorial Avenue, Worksop

I met up with a couple of friends to sample the menu on offer and found it plentiful and reasonably priced. Two hours had passed before we knew it.

A thoroughly enjoyable visit that I can’t rate too highly.

Chris Coldwell

Notts

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.