But UK companies and foreign firms with offices in the UK are due to have an increase in tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent in March.

So AstraZeneca has decided to build its factory in Dublin where the tax is only 15 per cent. Everyone working in the UK should be worried about their job.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AstraZeneca is only the first, there is liable to be a lot more.

"AstraZeneca has decided to build its factory in Dublin, where the tax is only 15 per cent", says a reader.

No-one should be surprised.

When Jeremy Hunt became the Health Secretary, he left the NHS in a worse state than when he was given the job.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I feel the Tory hierarchy don’t care about the NHS, they will all have their private health insurance, they have been trying to ditch the NHS every time they have been in power since 1948 when it was created.

AstraZeneca has 16 labs and more than 2,000 scientists, which makes it the biggest science lab in the UK.

Dave Croucher

South Yorkshire

Advertisement

Advertisement

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.