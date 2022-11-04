Letter: This Government policy on refugees is lacking in human compassion
Sir Keir Starmer’s focus on Suella Braverman’s recent ministerial misdemeanours is, in my opinion, attacking the problem from the wrong angle.
Braverman is one of Rishi Sunak’s three senior ministers of state originally appointed by Liz Truss.
Two of them come from the ultra right-wing part of the Tory party.
Braverman brings with her the inhuman policy of turning refugees away from our country to banish them to a far-away country.
This is instead of setting up offices in France to allow for a humanitarian entry to the UK, and allowing genuine refugees (the greatest part) to be absorbed as a willing and necessary workforce to a country short of more than one million workers.
I feel Braverman, born of an economic migrant family herself, embodies the nasty side of ‘compassionate’ conservatism.
Damian Duggan
By email
