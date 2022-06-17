They are not playing for the prestige – for instance of winning a green jacket at the Masters or a claret jug at the British Open – but merely to acquire greater rewards financially than many of them have already accumulated over the years.

This follows the recently proposed ‘rich gets richer’ scheme in the shape of the European Super League in football which was thankfully aborted for the time being at least due to actions of supporters on the domestic front.

Meanwhile nearer to home, only this week some residents in Rotherham who received their council tax rebate by cheque were queuing outside the pawnbrokers to cash them, paying £16 for the privilege in order that they may switch the electric on or put food on the table. This certainly brings into sharp focus the vast gulf between the ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’ in society.

A letter about the differences of those 'who have' and those 'who have not' with regards to money.

It would seem that some people connected with elite sport, along with senior people in large organisations and government officials, have little or no connection with the real world - and may not even care.

H Genders

Worksop

