It’s clear the Rwanda policy will not deter people from crossing the Channel, since it was announced we have seen a record number of people arrive in small boats.

Bassetlaw has always been a welcoming community. We treat each other with kindness and compassion. That’s why our community should be appalled that the Government is choosing to threaten the victims of war, torture and persecution with the callousness of deportation to Rwanda, when there are more humane and effective options available that would comply with the International Human Right to claim asylum.

Like many others in the Worksop area, I have regularly donated to refugee causes for some years and I have witnessed how so many people in our community have responded with care, compassion and kindness as the shocking crisis in countries like Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine have unfolded in recent years.

Government plans for some refugees reaching our country are inhumane, says a letter writer this week

We now need to respond in a similar way to stop innocent refugees being deported to Rwanda by force.

We must show the Government just how many of us think the Rwanda plan is inhumane.

You can learn more here: https://care4calais.org/stop-rwanda/

Rachael Lavington

By email

