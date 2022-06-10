I was involved with the design of the building and this is very disappointing.

I am sure the hundreds of fundraisers will also think the same.

I could never understand that the hospice, and others, had to be almost be self-funded when there is hardly a more deserving case for government funding than the care of terminally ill children.

The temporary closure of Bluebell Wood has had an impact on one reader.

Let’s hope that it soon reopens.

J Bunting

South Yorkshire

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.