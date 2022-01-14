The current Sheriff of Nottingham, Merlita Bryan, casts doubt on Yorkshire’s local view of the legend.

Around South Yorkshire, it’s always been thought that Robin was born in the Loxley Valley to the west of Sheffield. In fact it’s always puzzled me why anybody would think he came from Nottingham!

Around the time of King Richard and King John, the main administrative and power centres of the North Midlands and Yorkshire were Nottingham, Lincoln and York, and any outlaw would want to live hidden away as far as possible from that triangle of towns.

"Acorn Woods in the Loxley Valley are thought to be the last remnants of the Sherwood Forest.", says a reader.

Ideally, living to the west where the river valleys, woods and wild moorlands of the Pennines make it difficult to be found.

Somewhere like the Loxley Valley to the west of what is now Sheffield.

Robin and his merry men would be able to make their forays out to the highways and towns of the east and no doubt would come into contact with the Sheriff of Nottingham.

But I’m sure that after a raid they’d beat a retreat as fast and as far as possible away from the sheriff’s men. Back to the Loxley Valley, which at the time would have been the westernmost part of Sherwood Forest.

Indeed the Acorn Woods in the Loxley Valley are thought to be the last remnants of the Sherwood Forest.

The rest of course locally has long been burnt to make charcoal to fire the furnaces of Sheffield that came after Robin and the sheriff had passed into history.

There are plans to put a statue of a Robin on the Loxley village green.

RJ Bramall

South Yorkshire

