Letter: Stricter rules for everyone if we are to get out of this Covid mess

To hell with human, civil rights. It’s the rights of a vast majority to be safe or safer.

Bring in vaccine passports. Why should those who refuse a jab have the same rights when they are putting us at risk? If we can make sacrifices, surely they can.

Entry to supermarkets should only be allowed if you use sanitiser on entry. I see so many who ignore this.

"It’s time that certain sections of society who are holding us back were forced in some way to get in line to help keep us all safer and protect the NHS", says one reader.

Encourage, and if possible enforce, the wearing of masks in shops etc and on public transport. It’s a small inconvenience for a small amount of time in most cases.

Students returning to university etc should have codes of conduct with regards to illegal parties etc. They should also be made to have the vaccine, otherwise learn from home. Why should they be allowed to put others at risk?

Another issue is job vacancies. There are something like more than a million jobs advertised and we have 1.5 to two million unemployed. There is no excuse not to work if able to do so.

If the job pays less than benefits, then the difference could be made up by benefits. This still reduces the welfare bill. If people refuse jobs, cut benefits.

We do not need to have foreign labour, get our people working first and use the welfare bill. We need to get our people trained up and get a work ethic back.

Dave M

By email

