Letter: Stick to the major roads to help ease air pollution

I am certain that I am not the only asthma sufferer who has been affected by poor air quality, even though the figures appear to suggest that local levels are better than they were ten years ago.

I think the current PM2.5 levels may be partly due to vehicles not sticking to major roads around town, which tend to be less residential. Instead they are taking short cuts to reach their destinations through residential estates on roads not designed for the efficient movement of traffic.

I would appeal to drivers to consider residential communities when travelling through town, and use only the main roads for their journeys. We will all benefit.

A reader writes in asking drivers to keep to major roads for health reasons.

In the meantime, perhaps the local authorities will consider how to reduce current PM2.5 levels to well below the WHO minimum.

D Smith

Worksop

