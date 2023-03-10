Three examples would help to illustrate our situation. Although the railways were invented in this country, our latest deliveries of suburban trains are from the CAF company of northern Spain and our remaining railway workshops exist without the capacity to design and build our own trains rather than those constructed from assembly kits shipped from other countries.

When politicians need to make an urgent journey, they fly in a Dassault Falcon because we no longer make civil aircraft, other than the supply of components to European manufacturers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For many years, Nigeria has obtained military supplies from China because we no longer make any military equipment suitable for use in the circumstances required by a poorer country. The British Harrier aircraft would have been a suitable candidate for the Nigerian air force as it had the capacity to deliver weapons in the fight against insurgents but without the costs associated with a high performance supersonic jet fighter.

A reader tells us why he thinks the state of our country is not about Brexit.

Many wealthy individuals have added to their fortune by replacing the supply of British made goods by those made in sweatshop factories in the developing world

Unfortunately for us, those same countries have grown tired of making bottom of the market goods for British consumers and have realised that their way to prosperity is to trade within their own economic blocks. None of this has anything to do with Brexit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul Brown

By email

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.