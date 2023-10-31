Letter: Spare a thought for animals and vulnerable people this fireworks season

With fireworks season upon us, Blue Cross is reminding people to Remember, Remember the devastating effect the bangs and flashes can have on pets and people and to be considerate of their neighbours this Bonfire Night.

We know only too well the fear and distress fireworks cause to animals, with owners reporting their pets being affected - trembling, panting, hiding and being too frightened to leave the house for days after.

Horses too are easily spooked by fireworks and each year there are many reports of injuries and worse, as they panic to try and escape the loud noises and flashes.

We’d urge people to stick to sparklers during their celebrations this year, for the sake of animals and people.

If this really isn’t possible, then opt for low noise fireworks and please let your neighbours and the community know in advance – this allows some preparation for those people and animals that are particularly vulnerable and frightened.

Claire Stallard

Animal behaviourist, Blue Cross

